USR-PLUS Alliance requests Iohannis call parties with EP mandates to consultations regarding new commissioner nomination



The alliance of Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR - PLUS) requests President Iohannis urgently summon to consultations the parties with mandates in the European legislative body to propose a new commissioner, after the rejection of the candidacy of Rovana Plumb. "The USR-PLUS delegation to the European Parliament said from the beginning that Rovana Plumb is not qualified to occupy the position of European Commissioner and that it will vote against. We ask the President of Romania urgently summon the parties represented in the European Parliament in order to exit this impasse in which Prime Minister Dancila put the country. Today the Judiciary committee of the EP reconfirmed the decision by which Viorica Dancila's candidate was rejected for conflict of interest," a release of the USR-PLUS Alliance sent on Monday to AGERPRES informs. Co-chair of the USR-PLUS Alliance delegation in the European Parliament, Cristian Ghinea, claims that Rovana Plumb "had no business in the European Commission". "Europe rejects any attempt of the PSD [Social Democratic Party] to export corruption, party cronyism and friendships in public positions of the Union. Without real competence and in obvious conflict of interests, Ms. Plumb had no business in the European Commission," Ghinea stated, quoted in the release. Dragos Tudorache, the other co-chair of the USR-PLUS delegation in the EP, criticized Viorica Dancila, claimed that "she lost her credibility and legitimacy to propose anything else." "How many times does the European Parliament have to reject Ms. Plumb until the PSD and Prime Minister Dancila get it that there is no chance for this nomination? Now, President Iohannis must call to consultations the parties that obtained on May 26 mandates in the European Parliament, in order to find the best candidate for Commissioner. Ms. Dancila lost her credibility and legitimacy to propose anything," said Tudorache, according to the quoted source. The JURI commission of the European Parliament rejected on Monday the candidacy of Rovana Plumb for the position of European Commissioner for Transports, stated for AGERPRES sources in Brussels. Rovana Plumb's candidacy saw 13 votes against, and seven in favor.AGERPRES(RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

