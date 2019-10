Antitrust Body Clears Dentotal Protect Acquisition By Abris Capital



Romania's Competition Council has approved the deal whereby Abris CEE Mid-Market Fund III LP is acquiring Dentotal Protect SRL, through DAKR Holdings Limited. Antitrust Body Clears Dentotal Protect Acquisition By Abris Capital.Romania's Competition Council has approved the deal whereby Abris CEE Mid-Market Fund III LP is acquiring Dentotal Protect SRL, through DAKR Holdings Limited. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]