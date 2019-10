EximBank And Agricost Conclude EUR28M Financing Agreement



State-owned lender EximBank and Agricost SA, the largest cereal producer in Romania, have concluded a financing agreement worth a total EUR28.8 million, enabling the latter to continue its investments in the farm it operates in Insula Mare a Brailei (The Great Braila Island), on the Danube in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]