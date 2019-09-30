Transgaz SA inaugurates Jupa Natural Gas Compression Station, part of the BRHA project



SNTGN Transgaz SA inaugurated, on Monday, the Jupa Natural Gas Compression Station, which is part of the BRHA project, the Ministry of Economy informs. The value of the execution contract at August 31, without maintenance, for the Jupa STC is of 103.56 million lei. The value of the two compression units installed at the Jupa STC is of 12.6 million euro. "Through the way in which it has managed the BRHA project until now, Transgaz proved that it is capable to manage strategic initiatives of European size. BRHA is on point, as we have said every time, and in the next period we will continue to inaugurate new investment objectives that are part of the project. I thank all the Transgaz employees, as well as all the contractors, for their effort. Beside BRHA, Transgaz manages, at the same time, other major investment projects, such as those that allow the development of the National System for the Transport of Natural Gas so that each local community has access to gas, but also the Ungheni-Chisinau gas pipeline, which will lead to increasing the degree of regional energy security and will offer a new economic and energy perspective for the Republic of Moldova," stated Ion Sterian, General Director of Transgaz, quoted in the Ministry of Economy release on Monday to AGERPRES. In the message sent on the occasion of the inauguration of Jupa Station, Minister of Economy Niculae Badalau, emphasized that Romania has an enormous energy potential, but this potential needs infrastructure to be reached. The Jupa Gas Compression Station is a technological installation interconnected to the following major gas pipelines: DN 32" SCG Bibesti - SCG Jupa, DN 32" SCG Jupa - Hungary, DN 20" Vest 1, DN 20" Vest 2. The SCG Jupa's (Caras-Severin County) purpose is the compression of gas from the main pipelines it is connected to, in view of compensating pressure losses that are inherent to the process of transporting natural gas. The station is bidirectional, it can compress gas both from Bibesti to Hungary, as well as from Hungary to Bibesti. SNTGN Transgaz SA is the technical operator of the National Transport System (SNT) for natural gas.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

