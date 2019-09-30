PM Dancila: Motion will not pass, I’ve seen this film before



Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila declared on Monday that the censure motion will not clear Parliament, pointing out that she has already "seen the film of the eternal motion", which, until now, has mostly broken down and divided the Opposition rather than the Government." "These people are fighting a major battle against everything that is in Romania's interest. Like the right-wing parties, the new people, who have struggled for months to agree on the text of the censure motion and bring down the government - just as chaotic as 3 months ago, just as weak, as damaging to Romanians and the society. I have seen this film before. The film of the eternal censure motion, which, until now, has mostly broken down and divided the Opposition rather than the Government.They have tried before and have become a laughingstock at the vote. Because not all MPs are queuing up behind the so-called future prime minister, Mr. Orban. Not all find themselves in the Opposition's austerity projection, the massive cuts in people's incomes. Not all are comfortable with the total lack of vision and team and do not feel represented by this alliance of opportunism. That is why the last motion did not pass and neither will this one. To be clear: this motion will not pass," said Prime Minister Dancila, in a press statement held at the PSD headquarters. She added that people of good faith cannot give a real vote of back up and support "for nothing". "The arrogance they are showing now has once before cost them the shame of seeing their much-trumpeted motion fail. They will go through that again, because they have not learned the lesson of responsibility," the prime minister said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Simona Iacob)

