PM Dancila: I will make new proposal for European Commissioner



Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday evening that she will make a new proposal for European Commissioner, but said that Rovana Plumb "is not in any conflict of interest". "We will make a new proposal of European Commissioner, and regarding the invitation to consultations addressed by the president, I answer to him that I will come immediately, the same 'immediately' with which he has decided to appoint the interim ministers, according to the decision of the Constitutional Court, which established that the president violated the Constitution," the prime minister said, in a press at the PSD headquarters. Viorica Dancila says that "according to the national legislation, Rovana Plumb is not in any conflict of interest". "In the European legislation, not only is such a framework not clearly regulated, but her situation has been subject to a political game that leaves room for interpretation. There is no proven conflict, there is no solid reason for this rejection," she stressed. The head of the Government spoke about an "aggressive lobbying" that Romania's proposal of European Commissioner should not pass the hearings. The prime minister argued that, in this context, "the JURI Committee is at the origin of a conflict between the national legislation in Romania and the European one, a conflict that goes beyond the powers laid down in the Parliament's procedure regulation, as well as in the Treaty on European Union". AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)