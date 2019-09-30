 
Romaniapress.com

September 30, 2019

PM Dancila: I will make new proposal for European Commissioner
Sep 30, 2019

PM Dancila: I will make new proposal for European Commissioner.
Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday evening that she will make a new proposal for European Commissioner, but said that Rovana Plumb "is not in any conflict of interest". "We will make a new proposal of European Commissioner, and regarding the invitation to consultations addressed by the president, I answer to him that I will come immediately, the same ’immediately’ with which he has decided to appoint the interim ministers, according to the decision of the Constitutional Court, which established that the president violated the Constitution," the prime minister said, in a press at the PSD headquarters. Viorica Dancila says that "according to the national legislation, Rovana Plumb is not in any conflict of interest". "In the European legislation, not only is such a framework not clearly regulated, but her situation has been subject to a political game that leaves room for interpretation. There is no proven conflict, there is no solid reason for this rejection," she stressed. The head of the Government spoke about an "aggressive lobbying" that Romania’s proposal of European Commissioner should not pass the hearings. The prime minister argued that, in this context, "the JURI Committee is at the origin of a conflict between the national legislation in Romania and the European one, a conflict that goes beyond the powers laid down in the Parliament’s procedure regulation, as well as in the Treaty on European Union". AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Dancila about European Commissioner proposal: I will first talk to President-elect of EC Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Tuesday that she will make a new proposal of European Commissioner after having a discussion with Ursula von der Leyen, President-elect of the European Commission. Premier Dancila did not rule that there might (...)

71 percent of entrepreneurs do not support reintroduction of criminal liability for non-payment of taxes Nearly three-quarters of Romanian entrepreneurs argue that they are against reintroducing criminal liability for the non-payment of taxes and contributions, according to a survey conducted by The National Council for Small and Medium-sized Private Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR), released on (...)

Opposition leader Orban says censure motion against Gov't to be lodged today National leader of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban has announced that a censure motion will be lodged today at an hour still to be set. "The motion will be tabled by the leaders of the parliamentary groups representing the parties that support the motion. It will (...)

PSD leaders to convene to discuss designating Romania's new candidate for European Commissioner The National Executive Committee (CExN) of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is convening today to discuss designating Romania&#39;s new candidate for European Commissioner. The CExN convention is expected to start at 16:00hrs, at the PSD headquarters on Kiseleff Road. According PSD (...)

Leipzig Culture Days in Bucharest to feature Zmei3 concert, exhibition on recent German history A concert by Zmei3, an indie-pop-jazz Romanian band from Berlin, and an exhibition called "Places of the Peaceful Revolution," about the recent German history, are among the events featuring at the Leipzig Culture Days in Bucharest to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the (...)

President Iohannis to attend official opening of Europalia International Arts Festival in Brussels AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis will attend on Tuesday, in Brussels, the official opening of the Europalia International Arts Festival, Romania being the guest country. President Klaus Iohannis&#39;s visit to Brussels takes place at the (...)

Romania's wheat yields increase from 3mill t in 2007 to 10mill t; 2019 cereals yields possibly at 30mill t When Romania joined the European Union in 2007, its wheat yields were standing at 3 million tonnes, and now it is at 10 million tonnes, for the third year in a row, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea told a public broadcaster on Monday. "In 2007, Romania joined the European Union with 3 (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |