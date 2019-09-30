Simona Halep qualifies for WTA Finals



Romanian player Simona Halep qualified for the sixth consecutive time to the WTA Finals, which gathers the best eight tennis player of the year, according to the WTA website. For Halep, who managed to win the Wimbledon tournament this year it will be, however, only the fifth participation in the WTA Finals, due to not being able to participate in the previous edition, hosted by Singapore, because of an injury. In 2019, Halep also played finals in Doha and Madrid. "It's a great honor to qualify to the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen. It's always an objective for me each season to qualify and I am nervous that I will be playing in this year's edition. I have been to Shenzhen before and I await anxiously to come back to the fans there," Halep stated.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)