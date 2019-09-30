Iohannis: Romania, far better off without PSD, can’t wait for censure motion to pass



President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that Romania would have been far better off without the Social Democratic Party (PSD), a party that has hindered the country and inhibited development, adding he can’t wait for the censure motion to pass. "I can tell you that people are expecting from us to solve Romania’s problems and this is not as simple as that. Let’s see a little how we got here and in fact where we always are. It is a good thing or as we say at home - it becomes a person to start making a plan and the beginning of the plan is an analysis of where we stand. Things are looking bad for us, very bad," said Klaus Iohannis, in northwestern Cluj-Napoca, where he participated in the Regional Assembly of North-West National Liberal Party (PNL) organizations. He said that many voted for PSD in December 2016 because they believed this party’s "lies", but later "attacks have begun to pour in" on justice, in the private environment, on Romania’s real economy. "We have ended up in a really bad state, more than that, they overthrew their own government, the PSD people have taken down their own government (...). But unfortunately, the quality of the governing has not improved. It has gone from bad to worse. We have ended up with a government that pull off one poor performance after another. I defined this government as of last year as a failed government, but these failures harm us, these failures of the PSD people hurt us because they have an impact on our lives," said Iohannis, stressing that" Romania would have been much better off without the PSD," which has hindered Romania.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) Iohannis: Romania, far better off without PSD, can’t wait for censure motion to pass.President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that Romania would have been far better off without the Social Democratic Party (PSD), a party that has hindered the country and inhibited development, adding he can’t wait for the censure motion to pass. "I can tell you that people are expecting from us to solve Romania’s problems and this is not as simple as that. Let’s see a little how we got here and in fact where we always are. It is a good thing or as we say at home - it becomes a person to start making a plan and the beginning of the plan is an analysis of where we stand. Things are looking bad for us, very bad," said Klaus Iohannis, in northwestern Cluj-Napoca, where he participated in the Regional Assembly of North-West National Liberal Party (PNL) organizations. He said that many voted for PSD in December 2016 because they believed this party’s "lies", but later "attacks have begun to pour in" on justice, in the private environment, on Romania’s real economy. "We have ended up in a really bad state, more than that, they overthrew their own government, the PSD people have taken down their own government (...). But unfortunately, the quality of the governing has not improved. It has gone from bad to worse. We have ended up with a government that pull off one poor performance after another. I defined this government as of last year as a failed government, but these failures harm us, these failures of the PSD people hurt us because they have an impact on our lives," said Iohannis, stressing that" Romania would have been much better off without the PSD," which has hindered Romania.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Dancila about European Commissioner proposal: I will first talk to President-elect of EC Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Tuesday that she will make a new proposal of European Commissioner after having a discussion with Ursula von der Leyen, President-elect of the European Commission. Premier Dancila did not rule that there might (...)



71 percent of entrepreneurs do not support reintroduction of criminal liability for non-payment of taxes Nearly three-quarters of Romanian entrepreneurs argue that they are against reintroducing criminal liability for the non-payment of taxes and contributions, according to a survey conducted by The National Council for Small and Medium-sized Private Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR), released on (...)



Opposition leader Orban says censure motion against Gov't to be lodged today National leader of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban has announced that a censure motion will be lodged today at an hour still to be set. "The motion will be tabled by the leaders of the parliamentary groups representing the parties that support the motion. It will (...)



PSD leaders to convene to discuss designating Romania's new candidate for European Commissioner The National Executive Committee (CExN) of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is convening today to discuss designating Romania's new candidate for European Commissioner. The CExN convention is expected to start at 16:00hrs, at the PSD headquarters on Kiseleff Road. According PSD (...)



Leipzig Culture Days in Bucharest to feature Zmei3 concert, exhibition on recent German history A concert by Zmei3, an indie-pop-jazz Romanian band from Berlin, and an exhibition called "Places of the Peaceful Revolution," about the recent German history, are among the events featuring at the Leipzig Culture Days in Bucharest to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the (...)



President Iohannis to attend official opening of Europalia International Arts Festival in Brussels AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis will attend on Tuesday, in Brussels, the official opening of the Europalia International Arts Festival, Romania being the guest country. President Klaus Iohannis's visit to Brussels takes place at the (...)



Romania's wheat yields increase from 3mill t in 2007 to 10mill t; 2019 cereals yields possibly at 30mill t When Romania joined the European Union in 2007, its wheat yields were standing at 3 million tonnes, and now it is at 10 million tonnes, for the third year in a row, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea told a public broadcaster on Monday. "In 2007, Romania joined the European Union with 3 (...)

