BT Analyst: Romania Annual Unemployment Rate Seen Growing To 4.3% In 2020 From 3.9% In 2019



Romania's annual unemployment rate is expected to grow to 4.3% in 2020 and to 4.4% in 2021, from 3.9% in 2019 when it reached the lowest level of the past three decades, according to Andrei Radulescu, macroeconomic analysis director at lender Banca Transilvania (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]