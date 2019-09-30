Iohannis: Prime minister’s task, to govern, not go on electoral tours abroad



President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that the prime minister's main task is to govern, not to go on electoral tours abroad that "bring no benefit" to Romania. "I remind the prime minister that her main task is to govern and solve current, executive, immediate problems, and not to go on electoral tours abroad that do not benefit Romania or, to be more precise, which do not bring anything. Certainly, this incompetent Government has lost its parliamentary majority and does not know if it can still rely on support in Parliament. The natural solution would be the resignation of such a catastrophic Government, which has lost any kind of legitimacy. However, this Government did not see fit to withdraw even after the referendum of May 26, when 6.5 million Romanians told them plainly and unequivocally that they are leading the country in the wrong direction, so we cannot expect any gestures of responsibility on the part of the PSD [the Social Democratic Party]," the president showed in a statement held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He also reiterated that "he can't wait" for the censure motion to pass, noting that fundamental state institutions have "serious credibility issues" due to excessive politicization. "The functioning of the institutions should no longer be affected by the lack of competence of those who currently run them. We have gotten into this situation because the PSD people have replaced the professionals with incompetents and all kinds of laypersons in decision-making positions. The fundamental institutions of the state have serious credibility issues due to excessive politicization. I want to convey to the Romanians that the state has countless professionals and people dedicated to their public mission. And the reconstruction process of the state must necessarily start with replacing the administration on proper bases, and this can only be done by a new government, which would clearly assume such a priority. I can't wait for the motion to pass," the head of state maintained.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Simona Iacob; online editor: Maria Voican)

