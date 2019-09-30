Transgaz Romania and Baumgarten interconnection Austria establish Romanian Gas Hub



Transgaz SA, the Romanian transmission and system operator and the Austrian Central European Gas Hub AG (CEGH), the operator of the Virtual Trading Point (natural gas hub) in Baumgarten, Austria, signed a Cooperation Agreement on Monday setting up of the Romanian company on (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]