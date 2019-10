Romania President Iohannis calls for resignation of top organised crime prosecutor



Romanian President Klaus Iohannis called on Monday evening for the resignation of Felix Banila, the head of the organised crime prosecutor’s office DIICOT. Iohannis pointed on how the inquiry has gone into a major murder scandal as the reason for his move. Romania President Iohannis calls for resignation of top organised crime prosecutor.Romanian President Klaus Iohannis called on Monday evening for the resignation of Felix Banila, the head of the organised crime prosecutor’s office DIICOT. Iohannis pointed on how the inquiry has gone into a major murder scandal as the reason for his move. [Read the article in HotNews]