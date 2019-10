Street violence hits Bucharest spot surrounded by institutions of state authority



A man died and another was injured following a violent conflict between two rival gangs in the Constitution Square, a key spot in downtown Bucharest. Of extraordinary note is the location, as the area is surrounded by the headquarters of key institutions of state authority. Street violence hits Bucharest spot surrounded by institutions of state authority.A man died and another was injured following a violent conflict between two rival gangs in the Constitution Square, a key spot in downtown Bucharest. Of extraordinary note is the location, as the area is surrounded by the headquarters of key institutions of state authority. [Read the article in HotNews]