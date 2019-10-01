Romanian PM Dancila, under pressure over European Commissioner scandal, pushes back



Romanian PM Viorica Dancila reacted harshly on Monday to pressure put on her government following the rejection of Romania’s nomination for a seat in the European Commission. She said she would nominate somebody else instead of Rovana Plumb, but she challenged how Plumb’s candidacy was rejected and blamed the situation on President Iohannis. Romanian PM Dancila, under pressure over European Commissioner scandal, pushes back.Romanian PM Viorica Dancila reacted harshly on Monday to pressure put on her government following the rejection of Romania’s nomination for a seat in the European Commission. She said she would nominate somebody else instead of Rovana Plumb, but she challenged how Plumb’s candidacy was rejected and blamed the situation on President Iohannis. [Read the article in HotNews]