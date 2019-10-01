​President Iohannis leads the pack, seconded by surprise candidate, in new opinion poll on presidential hopefuls



Romanian President Klaus Iohannis holds a major lead over all other candidates in presidential elections due to take place in November, according to a new opinion poll. The study shows a surprise second candidate, far behind the incumbent.