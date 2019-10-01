Leipzig Culture Days in Bucharest to feature Zmei3 concert, exhibition on recent German history



A concert by Zmei3, an indie-pop-jazz Romanian band from Berlin, and an exhibition called "Places of the Peaceful Revolution," about the recent German history, are among the events featuring at the Leipzig Culture Days in Bucharest to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. The event takes place October 1-4 organised by the German Embassy together with the city of Leipzig. "The city of Leipzig is considered to have been on the forefront of the Peaceful Revolution and has, for this reason, a special connection with Romania related to the events of 1989. The scheduled events, which include music, art and literature, are designed to honour the proximity between East and West and to provide a historical overview of the events of the Friedliche Revolution, or the Peaceful Revolution. At the same time, the close connection and cultural exchanges between Germany and Romania can be watched and listened to by the general public," the German Embassy in Bucharest says in a press statement. The first day will include the literary conference "From West to East, East to West: Literary openings after the fall of the wall," at the Goethe Institute, to be attended by authors Julia Schoch and Dan Lungu, as well as the director of the Leipzig Book Fair, Oliver Zille. In the evening, Zmei3 will be staging a concert at the ArCuB Hall. At the Poterasu Gallery on October 2, the exhibition "Not everything means something, honey," which brings together works by Romanian and German artists, will open, while on October 3, pictures of the events that led to the fall of the Berlin Wall will be presented at the opening of the exhibition "Places of the Peaceful Revolution," at the Sutu Museum.

