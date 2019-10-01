President Iohannis to attend official opening of Europalia International Arts Festival in Brussels



AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis will attend on Tuesday, in Brussels, the official opening of the Europalia International Arts Festival, Romania being the guest country. President Klaus Iohannis’s visit to Brussels takes place at the invitation extended by King Philippe. On this occasion, the head of state will carry out a meeting with King Philippe, at the Royal Palace of Brussels, with the two high-officials opening the Europalia Romania Festival at the Centre for Bine Arts Bozar. The two heads of state will tour the "Brancusi. Sublimation of Form" exhibition - the most important exhibition dedicated to the Romanian sculptor organised in the last decades and the main event of the festival. Afterwards, the two officials will attend the concert called "the Romanian Rhapsody", performed by SoNoRo. Europalia Romania is carried out under the High Patronage of Romania’s President and Belgian Kings and Queens. The Festival, organised between 2 October 2019 and 2 February 2020 includes events in the area of visual arts, performing arts, music, film, literature, education, culture, which will take place both in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany. Luxembourg and the UK. Europalia is one of the most important arts festival around the world, with the 2019 edition marking its 50 anniversary. Romania also participated in the 2007 edition. In this year’s edition, Romania will present almost 250 cultural events. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) Photo source: www.caleaeuropeana.ro President Iohannis to attend official opening of Europalia International Arts Festival in Brussels.AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis will attend on Tuesday, in Brussels, the official opening of the Europalia International Arts Festival, Romania being the guest country. President Klaus Iohannis’s visit to Brussels takes place at the invitation extended by King Philippe. On this occasion, the head of state will carry out a meeting with King Philippe, at the Royal Palace of Brussels, with the two high-officials opening the Europalia Romania Festival at the Centre for Bine Arts Bozar. The two heads of state will tour the "Brancusi. Sublimation of Form" exhibition - the most important exhibition dedicated to the Romanian sculptor organised in the last decades and the main event of the festival. Afterwards, the two officials will attend the concert called "the Romanian Rhapsody", performed by SoNoRo. Europalia Romania is carried out under the High Patronage of Romania’s President and Belgian Kings and Queens. The Festival, organised between 2 October 2019 and 2 February 2020 includes events in the area of visual arts, performing arts, music, film, literature, education, culture, which will take place both in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany. Luxembourg and the UK. Europalia is one of the most important arts festival around the world, with the 2019 edition marking its 50 anniversary. Romania also participated in the 2007 edition. In this year’s edition, Romania will present almost 250 cultural events. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) Photo source: www.caleaeuropeana.ro [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian opposition Liberals submit censure motion against Government, vote date to be established The opposition Liberals (PNL) submitted their censure motion against the Social Democratic (PSD) government led by Viorica Dancila on late on Tuesday. The motion is supported by all opposition parties and was signed by 237 MPs - several more than the necessary number of votes for the motion to (...)



Who is Dan Nica, picked as Romania's new nominee for European Commission Romanian PM Viorica Dancila's new pick as a candidate for the European Commission, to replace Rovana Plumb after her rejection in the EP, is also a controversial political character. Dan Nica, a former minister of Communication, has been accused of abuse in office, but got away without (...)



President Iohannis, at 100-year anniversary of Romania-Poland diplomatic relations: Interaction between our countries - at peak he relationship between Poland and Romania is "at a peak", says President Klaus Iohannis, in a message conveyed in celebration of the 100-year anniversary of Romanian-Polish diplomatic relations and 10-year anniversary of Strategic Partnership. The head of state talks about the two (...)



PM Dancila: Dan Nica is still our proposal for European Commissioner position MEP Dan Nica remains the main proposal of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the position of European Commissioner from Romania, although two proposals of candidates will be sent to the Commission, PSD leader and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said at the end of the meeting of the (...)



Iohannis: I'm certain Europalia public will be delighted by diversity, dynamism, depth, uniqueness of Romanian culture AGERPRES special correspondent, Florentina Peia, reports: President Klaus Iohannis met, on Tuesday, with the King of the Belgians, Philippe, context in which he stated that it's an honor for Romania to be a country invited to the International Art Festival Europalia and expressed his (...)



Parliament: Opposition tables censure motion The censure motion initiated by the Opposition against the Dancila Government, was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday. The motion, entitled "In order to rebuild Romania, the Dancila Government must be urgently dismissed!" has 237 signatures from the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save (...)



Romania may become gas hub following deal between Transgaz and Austrian CEGH Romanian gas transmission company Transgaz informed its shareholders and investors on Tuesday that it has signed a deal with Austrian Central European Gas Hub AG (CEGH) to cooperate for the establishment of a Romanian Gas Hub, a joint venture to operate the Romanian Virtual Trading (...)

