Opposition leader Orban says censure motion against Gov’t to be lodged today
Oct 1, 2019
National leader of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban has announced that a censure motion will be lodged today at an hour still to be set.
"The motion will be tabled by the leaders of the parliamentary groups representing the parties that support the motion. It will be tabled today, at an hour to be determined. It is clear that [incumbent ruling] PSD [the Social Democratic Party] is holding a majority in the Standing Bureaus. Of course, we will propose a common sense schedule, so that the day of the censure motion debate and vote shall be on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, but we are prepared to respond to any abuse of the majority in the joint Standing Bureaus, to get mobilised on any day the Standing Bureaus decide in their joint session to hold the debate and vote on the censure motion," said Orban, at the end of a meeting of PNL’s Executive Bureau.
He added that he does not worry that there would be people who would not vote.
At the same time, Orban mentioned that the total number of signatures will be announced precisely when the motion is submitted, adding that last Thursday there were 237 signatures, but negotiations were still underway.
Orban also mentioned PNL’s options, if the motion passes.
"Our first option is to empower citizens through an early election. We will support such view. If political will emerges in this regard, we will surely be extremely fair and support the procedure for triggering the snap election. PNL takes over the responsibility of governing if there isn’t a strong enough will for early elections. (...) Certainly, a government without PSD," he said.
He also said that he did not rule out the option of a minority government. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)
