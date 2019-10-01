PM Dancila about European Commissioner proposal: I will first talk to President-elect of EC



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Tuesday that she will make a new proposal of European Commissioner after having a discussion with Ursula von der Leyen, President-elect of the European Commission. Premier Dancila did not rule that there might be even more proposals for the position of European Commissioner. "The European Commissioner is very important for us, but I want to have a discussion with the President of the European Commission first. We have other issues to discuss [e.n.- in the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PSD], we have other points - the censure motion is coming, we have to discuss it - we have to approve the Cluj County office, we have to approve the financial trustee. There are several issues to discuss and it seems normal for a party organization to have regular meetings where you can discuss important issues. (...) We are not talking about the proposal for a European Commissioner," said Viorica Dancila in Parliament, before a meeting with the PSD ministers and MPs. The prime minister said that no candidate is yet nominated in place of Rovana Plumb, who was rejected on Monday by the JURI Committee for the position of European Commissioner. "I have seen all kinds of candidates by hearsay. We do not have a candidate yet. I have to talk first with the President [e.n. - of the European Commission]. For me, first of all, it is the profile of the candidate that is important, there should be a person that has credibility, a person with a lot of experience, a person who can be confident and generate trust. You talk too much about names and we forget what the profile of the candidate should be. We will discuss after I talk to Mrs. president in relation to the candidate Rovana Plumb, the way things proceeded. Today we will talk with Mrs. president, if necessary we will propose a woman and a man, we will make several proposals. PSD has enough competent people who can be European commissioners," the leader of the Social Democrats maintained.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

