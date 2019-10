Romania may become gas hub following deal between Transgaz and Austrian CEGH



Romanian gas transmission company Transgaz informed its shareholders and investors on Tuesday that it has signed a deal with Austrian Central European Gas Hub AG (CEGH) to cooperate for the establishment of a Romanian Gas Hub, a joint venture to operate the Romanian Virtual Trading Point.