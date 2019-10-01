UPDATE Romanian PM Dancila picks MEP Dan Nica for European Commissioner job / ForMin official Gabriela Ciot - second option



Romanian PM Viorica Dancila has picked Dan Nica, a member of the European Parliament, as Romania's new nomination for a seat in the European Commission, following the rejection of the first candidate, Rovana Plumb, in the EP. She made the choice at a leadership meeting of the governing Social Democrats (PSD), despite her claiming initially that no decision in this regard would be taken at the meeting. Nica was picked by unanimous vote.

UPDATE PSD sources have said that PM Dancila called EC president elect von der Leyen to inform her about Dan Nica and that the top EU official reportedly demanded a backup option. PSD has picked such a backup in Gabriela Ciot, currently a secretary of state at the Foreign Ministry.

UPDATE 2 PM Dancila later confirmed that two nominees are to be tabled. In case Hungary opts for one candidate, Romania would also pick one - Dan Nica; in case Hungary presents two candidates, Romania would nominate both Nica and Gabriela Ciot, she said.



