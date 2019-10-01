UPDATE Romanian PM Dancila picks MEP Dan Nica for European Commissioner job / ForMin official Gabriela Ciot - second option
Oct 1, 2019
UPDATE Romanian PM Dancila picks MEP Dan Nica for European Commissioner job / ForMin official Gabriela Ciot - second option.
Romanian PM Viorica Dancila has picked Dan Nica, a member of the European Parliament, as Romania's new nomination for a seat in the European Commission, following the rejection of the first candidate, Rovana Plumb, in the EP. She made the choice at a leadership meeting of the governing Social Democrats (PSD), despite her claiming initially that no decision in this regard would be taken at the meeting. Nica was picked by unanimous vote.
[Read the article in HotNews]
- UPDATE PSD sources have said that PM Dancila called EC president elect von der Leyen to inform her about Dan Nica and that the top EU official reportedly demanded a backup option. PSD has picked such a backup in Gabriela Ciot, currently a secretary of state at the Foreign Ministry.
- UPDATE 2 PM Dancila later confirmed that two nominees are to be tabled. In case Hungary opts for one candidate, Romania would also pick one - Dan Nica; in case Hungary presents two candidates, Romania would nominate both Nica and Gabriela Ciot, she said.