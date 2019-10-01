Fan Courier becomes postal services’ leader with 21pct market share



The postal services’ total value in Romania in 2018 parked at RON 3.2 billion lei (rd EUR 680 million), up by 13pct against the previous year, and the Posta Romana National Company (CNPR) lost its first position to Fan Courier, the private courier service, which recorded a 21pct market share, show the data released on Tuesday by Romania’s National Communications Regulation and Administration Authority (ANCOM). At a general level, the revenues from internal deliveries grew by 10pct, while those from international dispatching increased by 19pct. Depending on the revenues obtained, the main competitors on the postal services market were Fan Courier, 21pct market share, CNPR, 20pct and Urgent Cargus, 13pct. As for the complaints to the postal services, the ANCOM data say that in 2018 they went up by 14pct, to 561,000. Furthermore, the number of the well-grounded complaints stayed unchanged, at 98,000, or 17pct of the total. In the case of 35,000 complaints reparations worth RON 9.7 million were paid and the average value of a compensation reached RON 278, up by 46pct vs the year 2017.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) Fan Courier becomes postal services’ leader with 21pct market share.The postal services’ total value in Romania in 2018 parked at RON 3.2 billion lei (rd EUR 680 million), up by 13pct against the previous year, and the Posta Romana National Company (CNPR) lost its first position to Fan Courier, the private courier service, which recorded a 21pct market share, show the data released on Tuesday by Romania’s National Communications Regulation and Administration Authority (ANCOM). At a general level, the revenues from internal deliveries grew by 10pct, while those from international dispatching increased by 19pct. Depending on the revenues obtained, the main competitors on the postal services market were Fan Courier, 21pct market share, CNPR, 20pct and Urgent Cargus, 13pct. As for the complaints to the postal services, the ANCOM data say that in 2018 they went up by 14pct, to 561,000. Furthermore, the number of the well-grounded complaints stayed unchanged, at 98,000, or 17pct of the total. In the case of 35,000 complaints reparations worth RON 9.7 million were paid and the average value of a compensation reached RON 278, up by 46pct vs the year 2017.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]