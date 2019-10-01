President Iohannis, at 100-year anniversary of Romania-Poland diplomatic relations: Interaction between our countries - at peak
Oct 1, 2019
President Iohannis, at 100-year anniversary of Romania-Poland diplomatic relations: Interaction between our countries - at peak.
he relationship between Poland and Romania is "at a peak", says President Klaus Iohannis, in a message conveyed in celebration of the 100-year anniversary of Romanian-Polish diplomatic relations and 10-year anniversary of Strategic Partnership.
The head of state talks about the two countries’ recent history and their role in a regional context.
"In 1989, with the fall of communism, our nations regained their freedom of expression in a logic of the deep belonging to the system of European and Euro-Atlantic values. This moment is, in fact, another milestone of our countries’ interwoven history that we are celebrating this year. In the three decades since that moment, a multitude of common achievements have been recorded, centered around the fulfillment of two crucial goals: NATO accession and EU integration," Klaus Iohannis points out.
The president said that the interaction between the two countries "is at a peak, whether we are talking about political-diplomatic dialogue, cooperation in the field of security, trade, cultural ties or cooperation at regional, European and Euro-Atlantic level." "This positive evolution is based on the similarity of interests and objectives that Poland and Romania have had throughout the reference moments that have marked their evolution over time," he said.
The Romanian head of state also mentions the security challenges in the region, as well as the economic and sectoral cooperation between the two countries, which "has a positive evolution".
Iohannis also talks about Romania and Poland’s efforts to re-launch the European project, to strengthen the transatlantic connection, by constantly upholding the importance of maintaining US commitment in Europe and, "specifically, expanding the US presence in our region, both militarily and in economic terms" and brings to mind the dialogue structures in which the two countries are involved: the Bucharest Format (B9), Romania - Poland - Turkey, the Three Seas Initiative.
The message of Romania’s president was presented by the presidential advisor Bogdan Aurescu during the "Two countries, the same destiny" event, organized under the High Patronage of the President of Romania and of the President of the Polish Republic, by the Romanian Embassy in Warsaw. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican )
[Read the article in Agerpres]