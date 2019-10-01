President Iohannis, at 100-year anniversary of Romania-Poland diplomatic relations: Interaction between our countries - at peak



he relationship between Poland and Romania is "at a peak", says President Klaus Iohannis, in a message conveyed in celebration of the 100-year anniversary of Romanian-Polish diplomatic relations and 10-year anniversary of Strategic Partnership. The head of state talks about the two countries’ recent history and their role in a regional context. "In 1989, with the fall of communism, our nations regained their freedom of expression in a logic of the deep belonging to the system of European and Euro-Atlantic values. This moment is, in fact, another milestone of our countries’ interwoven history that we are celebrating this year. In the three decades since that moment, a multitude of common achievements have been recorded, centered around the fulfillment of two crucial goals: NATO accession and EU integration," Klaus Iohannis points out. The president said that the interaction between the two countries "is at a peak, whether we are talking about political-diplomatic dialogue, cooperation in the field of security, trade, cultural ties or cooperation at regional, European and Euro-Atlantic level." "This positive evolution is based on the similarity of interests and objectives that Poland and Romania have had throughout the reference moments that have marked their evolution over time," he said. The Romanian head of state also mentions the security challenges in the region, as well as the economic and sectoral cooperation between the two countries, which "has a positive evolution". Iohannis also talks about Romania and Poland’s efforts to re-launch the European project, to strengthen the transatlantic connection, by constantly upholding the importance of maintaining US commitment in Europe and, "specifically, expanding the US presence in our region, both militarily and in economic terms" and brings to mind the dialogue structures in which the two countries are involved: the Bucharest Format (B9), Romania - Poland - Turkey, the Three Seas Initiative. The message of Romania’s president was presented by the presidential advisor Bogdan Aurescu during the "Two countries, the same destiny" event, organized under the High Patronage of the President of Romania and of the President of the Polish Republic, by the Romanian Embassy in Warsaw. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican ) President Iohannis, at 100-year anniversary of Romania-Poland diplomatic relations: Interaction between our countries - at peak.he relationship between Poland and Romania is "at a peak", says President Klaus Iohannis, in a message conveyed in celebration of the 100-year anniversary of Romanian-Polish diplomatic relations and 10-year anniversary of Strategic Partnership. The head of state talks about the two countries’ recent history and their role in a regional context. "In 1989, with the fall of communism, our nations regained their freedom of expression in a logic of the deep belonging to the system of European and Euro-Atlantic values. This moment is, in fact, another milestone of our countries’ interwoven history that we are celebrating this year. In the three decades since that moment, a multitude of common achievements have been recorded, centered around the fulfillment of two crucial goals: NATO accession and EU integration," Klaus Iohannis points out. The president said that the interaction between the two countries "is at a peak, whether we are talking about political-diplomatic dialogue, cooperation in the field of security, trade, cultural ties or cooperation at regional, European and Euro-Atlantic level." "This positive evolution is based on the similarity of interests and objectives that Poland and Romania have had throughout the reference moments that have marked their evolution over time," he said. The Romanian head of state also mentions the security challenges in the region, as well as the economic and sectoral cooperation between the two countries, which "has a positive evolution". Iohannis also talks about Romania and Poland’s efforts to re-launch the European project, to strengthen the transatlantic connection, by constantly upholding the importance of maintaining US commitment in Europe and, "specifically, expanding the US presence in our region, both militarily and in economic terms" and brings to mind the dialogue structures in which the two countries are involved: the Bucharest Format (B9), Romania - Poland - Turkey, the Three Seas Initiative. The message of Romania’s president was presented by the presidential advisor Bogdan Aurescu during the "Two countries, the same destiny" event, organized under the High Patronage of the President of Romania and of the President of the Polish Republic, by the Romanian Embassy in Warsaw. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican ) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian opposition Liberals submit censure motion against Government, vote date to be established The opposition Liberals (PNL) submitted their censure motion against the Social Democratic (PSD) government led by Viorica Dancila on late on Tuesday. The motion is supported by all opposition parties and was signed by 237 MPs - several more than the necessary number of votes for the motion to (...)



Who is Dan Nica, picked as Romania's new nominee for European Commission Romanian PM Viorica Dancila's new pick as a candidate for the European Commission, to replace Rovana Plumb after her rejection in the EP, is also a controversial political character. Dan Nica, a former minister of Communication, has been accused of abuse in office, but got away without (...)



PM Dancila: Dan Nica is still our proposal for European Commissioner position MEP Dan Nica remains the main proposal of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the position of European Commissioner from Romania, although two proposals of candidates will be sent to the Commission, PSD leader and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said at the end of the meeting of the (...)



Iohannis: I'm certain Europalia public will be delighted by diversity, dynamism, depth, uniqueness of Romanian culture AGERPRES special correspondent, Florentina Peia, reports: President Klaus Iohannis met, on Tuesday, with the King of the Belgians, Philippe, context in which he stated that it's an honor for Romania to be a country invited to the International Art Festival Europalia and expressed his (...)



Parliament: Opposition tables censure motion The censure motion initiated by the Opposition against the Dancila Government, was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday. The motion, entitled "In order to rebuild Romania, the Dancila Government must be urgently dismissed!" has 237 signatures from the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save (...)



Romania may become gas hub following deal between Transgaz and Austrian CEGH Romanian gas transmission company Transgaz informed its shareholders and investors on Tuesday that it has signed a deal with Austrian Central European Gas Hub AG (CEGH) to cooperate for the establishment of a Romanian Gas Hub, a joint venture to operate the Romanian Virtual Trading (...)



UPDATE Romanian PM Dancila picks MEP Dan Nica for European Commissioner job / ForMin official Gabriela Ciot - second option Romanian PM Viorica Dancila has picked Dan Nica, a member of the European Parliament, as Romania's new nomination for a seat in the European Commission, following the rejection of the first candidate, Rovana Plumb, in the EP. She made the choice at a leadership meeting of the governing Social (...)

