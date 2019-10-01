Romanian opposition Liberals submit censure motion against Government, vote date to be established



The opposition Liberals (PNL) submitted their censure motion against the Social Democratic (PSD) government led by Viorica Dancila on late on Tuesday. The motion is supported by all opposition parties and was signed by 237 MPs - several more than the necessary number of votes for the motion to pass. But a vote date is yet to be established, with the opposition claiming the PSD was making things hard.