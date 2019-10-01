 
Romaniapress.com

October 1, 2019

Who is Dan Nica, picked as Romania&#39;s new nominee for European Commission
Oct 1, 2019

Who is Dan Nica, picked as Romania&#39;s new nominee for European Commission.
Romanian PM Viorica Dancila’s new pick as a candidate for the European Commission, to replace Rovana Plumb after her rejection in the EP, is also a controversial political character. Dan Nica, a former minister of Communication, has been accused of abuse in office, but got away without prosecution. He was also involved in other scandals and falsely stated in the European Parliament that 98% of people indicted for corruption charges in Romania have been acquitted.

[Read the article in HotNews]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian opposition Liberals submit censure motion against Government, vote date to be established The opposition Liberals (PNL) submitted their censure motion against the Social Democratic (PSD) government led by Viorica Dancila on late on Tuesday. The motion is supported by all opposition parties and was signed by 237 MPs - several more than the necessary number of votes for the motion to (...)

President Iohannis, at 100-year anniversary of Romania-Poland diplomatic relations: Interaction between our countries - at peak he relationship between Poland and Romania is "at a peak", says President Klaus Iohannis, in a message conveyed in celebration of the 100-year anniversary of Romanian-Polish diplomatic relations and 10-year anniversary of Strategic Partnership. The head of state talks about the two (...)

PM Dancila: Dan Nica is still our proposal for European Commissioner position MEP Dan Nica remains the main proposal of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the position of European Commissioner from Romania, although two proposals of candidates will be sent to the Commission, PSD leader and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said at the end of the meeting of the (...)

Iohannis: I'm certain Europalia public will be delighted by diversity, dynamism, depth, uniqueness of Romanian culture AGERPRES special correspondent, Florentina Peia, reports: President Klaus Iohannis met, on Tuesday, with the King of the Belgians, Philippe, context in which he stated that it&#39;s an honor for Romania to be a country invited to the International Art Festival Europalia and expressed his (...)

Parliament: Opposition tables censure motion The censure motion initiated by the Opposition against the Dancila Government, was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday. The motion, entitled "In order to rebuild Romania, the Dancila Government must be urgently dismissed!" has 237 signatures from the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save (...)

Romania may become gas hub following deal between Transgaz and Austrian CEGH Romanian gas transmission company Transgaz informed its shareholders and investors on Tuesday that it has signed a deal with Austrian Central European Gas Hub AG (CEGH) to cooperate for the establishment of a Romanian Gas Hub, a joint venture to operate the Romanian Virtual Trading (...)

UPDATE Romanian PM Dancila picks MEP Dan Nica for European Commissioner job / ForMin official Gabriela Ciot - second option Romanian PM Viorica Dancila has picked Dan Nica, a member of the European Parliament, as Romania's new nomination for a seat in the European Commission, following the rejection of the first candidate, Rovana Plumb, in the EP. She made the choice at a leadership meeting of the governing Social (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |