Bucharest Metro Mainline 2 To Get Extension on Southern End



Romania's transport ministry, metro operator Metrorex and Bucharest's sector 4 city hall signed a protocol Tuesday regarding the construction of a new overground metro station in southern Bucharest, near the city's beltway. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]