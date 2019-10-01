Colliers: Continued Demand Could Raise Market Value of Offices in Bucharest by 2-5%



Modern office stock in Bucharest will increase by more than 0.5 million sqm in 2019-2020 and market dynamics in this interval could generate variations of plus/minus 5% in the market values of office buildings, according to an analysis by real estate consultancy firm Colliers International (...) Colliers: Continued Demand Could Raise Market Value of Offices in Bucharest by 2-5%.Modern office stock in Bucharest will increase by more than 0.5 million sqm in 2019-2020 and market dynamics in this interval could generate variations of plus/minus 5% in the market values of office buildings, according to an analysis by real estate consultancy firm Colliers International (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]