Colliers: Continued Demand Could Raise Market Value of Offices in Bucharest by 2-5%
Oct 1, 2019
Modern office stock in Bucharest will increase by more than 0.5 million sqm in 2019-2020 and market dynamics in this interval could generate variations of plus/minus 5% in the market values of office buildings, according to an analysis by real estate consultancy firm Colliers International (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]