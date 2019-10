Zentiva Appoints New Provisional Director



Pharmaceutical producer Zentiva (SCD.RO), owned by Czech Zentiva Group, said Tuesday it has appointed Kenneth Lynard as provisional director as of October 1, following the resignation of Blery Carol Jean Noel.