Swiss-based Veeam Software has rented 2,300 square meters in the Business Garden Bucharest office compound owned by Vastint Romania and plans to expand its local team. Swiss Veeam Software Rents Offices in Business Garden Bucharest.Swiss-based Veeam Software has rented 2,300 square meters in the Business Garden Bucharest office compound owned by Vastint Romania and plans to expand its local team. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]