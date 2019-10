Four-Star Capital Plaza Hotel In Bucharest Eyes 10% Higher Turnover In 2019, Of EUR3.1M



Four-star Capital Plaza Hotel, opened in 2009 in the vicinity of Victoriei Square and held by Romanian entrepreneurs, ended 2018 with a turnover of EUR2.8 million, up 10% compared with 2017, and expects the same growth rate in 2019, according to hotel (...)