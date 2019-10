Grawe Romania Asigurare Boosts Share Capital By EUR5M



Grawe Romania Asigurare, the local division of Austrian insurer Grawe, increased its share capital by EUR5 million (the equivalent of RON23.5 million) in August 2019, according to Trade Register data.