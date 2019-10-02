​Head of Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce Dragos Anastasiu expects annulment of flat tax, major public sector layoffs



A government with a technocratic prime minister would come to power in Romania in 2020, would lay off some 400,000 empoyees in the public sector and would have to drop the flat tax in favor of progressive taxation. Such are the expectations of the head of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce, Dragos Anastasiu, as he told them in a "private person" capacity to German business people in Romania, according to news agency Agerpres.