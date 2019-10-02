Debate and vote of censure motion to take place on Saturday, at 11:00hrs
Oct 2, 2019
The Standing Bureaus of the two chambers of Parliament decided on Wednesday, in the absence of the Opposition representatives, that the debate and vote of the censure motion will take place on Saturday, as of 11:00hrs.
The motion called "In order to rebuild Romania, we must urgently dismiss the Dancila Government!" will be read on Wednesday, at 15:00hrs, Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Florin Iordache stated.
"The two Joint Standing Bureaus established today the reading of it [the censure motion] and Saturday, at 11:00hrs the debate and voting. If there is no quorum on Saturday, a new Joint Standing Bureau meeting will take place, which will establish another date for the motion to be debated. But the schedule that we established today is the one with the reading at 15:00hrs and Saturday, at 11:00hrs - debate and voting. I invoked the following thing: if the 237 signed it, means that they also read what they signed. As a consequence, they can also express their will on Saturday and Friday and Thursday. Therefore, what is the difference between voting Friday or Saturday or Sunday? There have been censure motions that were read on Sunday. As far as I know, if there is an emergency in order to disembark this Government, we can come Saturday too, we can come Sunday and so on," Iordache stated at the end of the meeting of the Joint Standing Bureaus.
According to his, "regularly, Saturday comes exactly three days after the presentation."
"I understand that there is an emergency to disembark this Government. For us, there is an emergency in showing that these 237 who signed will not vote. We say it very clearly that this censure motion has no substance and cannot convince, therefore it cannot pass," Iordache stated.
When referring to the four Social Democrat MPs who signed the censure motion, Florin Iordache showed that the vote is not imperative, thus, "everyone must assume."
"If those who signed it don’t want to enter the hall, they want to boycott and so on - they either prove that they are not interested or that it is a populist demarche," the PSD deputy showed.
The motion, called "In order to rebuild Romania, we must urgently dismiss the Dancila Government!" gathered 237 signatures of MPs belonging to the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union (USR), the People’s Movement Party (PMP), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), the PRO Romania, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), two national minorities deputies, four PSD MPs and an independent deputy, according to first deputy chairperson of the PNL Raluca Turcan. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia)
[Read the article in Agerpres]