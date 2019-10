Lorimer Ventures Plans To Sell Its Stake In Purcari Wineries In Accelerated Book Building



Cyprus-based Lorimer Ventures Limited, which owns a 22.6% stake in winemaker Purcari Wineries said it plans to sell its stake through an accelerated book building (ABB) process which does not require a public offering prospectus or any other related (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]