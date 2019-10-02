Head of Romanian organised crime prosecutor's office Felix Banila resigns



The head of Romania's organised crime prosecutor's office DIICOT announced his resignation on Wednesday, three days after the President urged him to leave. Felix Banila resigned despite initial signs he would not comply with the request. He says he did his duty and job with all good faith and professionalism, but opted to resign because it was "absolutely necessary" for his colleagues to work without pressure.