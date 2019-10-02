 
Romaniapress.com

October 2, 2019

Official Minzatu: Romania has an European funds absorption rate of 32 pct, below EU average
Oct 2, 2019

Official Minzatu: Romania has an European funds absorption rate of 32 pct, below EU average.
Romania has an European funds absorption rate of 32 per cent, for the 2014-2020 programming period, which is below the European average, Minister of European Funds Roxana Minzatu told a press conference on major infrastructure projects on Wednesday . "The general absorption rate is 32 per cent, which means that the country received almost 10 billion euros from Brussels, in the cohesion and agricultural policy areas. The European average, however, is above us, which means that we still need to work hard to recover the gap," said Minzatu. In what concerns the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme, the second as value at European level, she mentioned that this is the most important programme for Romania, with 11 billion euros allotted in total. "I decided to invest the money in transport, environment, waste management, energy efficiency. Obviously this is far from enough to cover our need for investments, this is only a part of the money, besides the state budget," she continued. For the transport field, Romania has 5 billion euros available under the POIM, axes 1 and 2. There have been 138 projects submitted worth 8.47 billion euros; 76 contracted projects worth 5.37 billion euros; 51 projects under assessment, worth 3.2 billion euros and 11 projects rejected. The contracting rate is 107 per cent and the absorption rate is 27 per cent. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian Central Bank Holds Key Rate at 2.5% a Year Romania's central bank on Thursday kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.5% a year, in line with analysts' expectations.

How Romanian MEPs regard new proposal that EU funds be linked to rule of law compliance in European countries The Belgian candidate for the seat of European Justice Commissioner would like to apply as early as next year a mechanism to monitor the rule of law in all European countries and use the system to restrict or suspend granting of EU funds in places which don&#39;t comply with the rules. The (...)

Motion censure against Dancila Government read in Romanian Parliament, vote expected next week A censure motion tabled by the opposition Liberals against the Social Democratic (PSD) government of Viorica Dancila was read in the Parliament on Thursday morning, with a vote due next Thursday. The reading took place a day after the opposition manage to outmaneuver the PSD in scheduling of (...)

President Iohannis: There is a danger of intolerant discourse being activated to undermine European solidarity President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Thursday to a meeting of the Ecumenical Prayer Group in Parliament of Romania in which he underlines the Romanians&#39; attachment to the European Union, warning that there is a danger of intolerant speech being activating to undermine the European (...)

Accusations of plagiarism target Romania&#39;s second option for European Commissioner seat Melania-Gabriela Ciot, Romania&#39;s second option for a seat in the future European Commission, plagiarised most of a scientific article published in 2012, according to a journalist who has gained fame for revealing high level plagiarism cases. Reporter Emilia Sercan writes for website (...)

Profi Opens 26 Stores In September; Overshoots 1,100-Unit Mark Retail chain Profi, held by buyout investor Mid Europa Partners, opened 26 supermarkets and convenience stores in September 2019, in towns and cities across Romania, such as Satu Mare, Bucharest and Corabia.

Parliament: Censure motion to be read on Thursday in joint plenary meeting The Senate and the Deputies&#39; Chamber are convening on Thursday morning in a joint meeting for the reading of the censure motion, which will be debated and voted next week, on 10 October. "The motion will be read tomorrow and [it will be] discussed and debated next Thursday, on 10 (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |