Oct 2, 2019
Industrial production prices up 3.3pct year-on-year, in August 2019.
Romania’s industrial production prices overall (domestic market and foreign market) were down 0.3 percent in August 2019 compared to July 2019, but they increased by 3.3 percent against August 2018, showed the data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).
At the level of the industrial production prices on the domestic market a decline of almost 0.4 percent was registered in August 2019 against July 2019, whereas compared to the similar month of 2018 an increase by 4.73 was recorded.
On the foreign market, the industrial production prices slightely declined in August 2019 by 0.22 percent compared to July 2019, but they increased by 0.82 percent against August 2018.
By main industrial groups, in August against July 2019, the INS statistics show slight increases in case of consumer goods industry (+0.19pct), capital goods industry (+0.12pct) and durable goods industry (+0.06pct), whereas declines were recorded in energy industry (-1.42pct) and intermediate goods industry (-0.13pct).
Compared to August 2018, by main industrial groups, the prices increased as follows: energy industry (+4.89pct), consumer goods industry (+4.38pct), durable goods industry (+3.32pct), capital goods industry (+2.41pct) and intermediate goods industry (+1.85pct).
By CANE sections and divisions, in August 2019 vs July 2019, the highest increases were recorded in the area of extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas (+2.62pct) and mining of coal and lignite (+1.57pct). Significant drops were recorded in the area of manufacture of coke and products obtained from the processing of crude oil (-3.51pct) and in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-1.11pct).
In August 2019 against August 2018, industrial production prices increased in the area of production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+14.59pct), extraction services activities (+12.86pct), with large increases being registered in the following sectors: manufacture of basic pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical preparations (+9.78pct), manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products (+7.12pct), manufacture of beverages (+5.6pct), manufacture of clothing (+5.27pct), other extractive activities (+5.03pct), water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (+4.55pct), furniture manufacturing (+4.47pct), food industry (+4.33pct).
Price decreases were recorded in in the area of manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products(-9.87pct), extraction of crude oil and natural gas (-5.75pct), metallurgical industry (-3.85pct), manufacture of electrical equipment (-1.01pct). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia)
