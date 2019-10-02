Iohannis: Prime Minister flagrantly infringes constitution and gravely affects Romania’s credibility



President Klaus Iohannis claims that the refusal of Prime Minister Dancila to consult with him in what regards the issue of the European Commissioner, "which regards our country's reputation", represents a "flagrant" infringement of the Constitution and "gravely affects the credibility of Romania." "Ms. Viorica Dancila continues to demonstrate to all that she has no business heading the Government. The refusal to consult today with the President of Romania on a matter that regards the reputation of our country is a flagrant infringement of the Constitution. The gesture of the Prime Minister shows, at the same time, the dilettantism and her total lack of political responsibility. The stubbornness of the Prime Minister to support her political friends for a position in the European Union, despite the obvious integrity issues, led to a colossal failure and risks to produce significant damage to Romania, including losing the European Commissioner for Transportation portfolio," Iohannis stated, according to a press statement of the Presidential Administration. He conveyed to the Prime Minister to no longer "risk" the country's credibility "for petty party interests." "I draw attention publicly to Ms. Dancila: stop risking the country's credibility for petty party interests! Your governance has already done too much harm to Romania, stop! Stop shaming Romania with all the unprofessional people and with people with integrity issues that you insist on nominating both in Government, as well as in important positions within the European Union! I ask the Prime Minister to respect the Constitution and the country's laws and to make a new nomination for the position of European Commissioner, only following consultations with the President of Romania and after getting the Parliament's approval," the head of state added.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

Romanian Central Bank Holds Key Rate at 2.5% a Year Romania's central bank on Thursday kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.5% a year, in line with analysts' expectations.



How Romanian MEPs regard new proposal that EU funds be linked to rule of law compliance in European countries The Belgian candidate for the seat of European Justice Commissioner would like to apply as early as next year a mechanism to monitor the rule of law in all European countries and use the system to restrict or suspend granting of EU funds in places which don't comply with the rules. The (...)



Motion censure against Dancila Government read in Romanian Parliament, vote expected next week A censure motion tabled by the opposition Liberals against the Social Democratic (PSD) government of Viorica Dancila was read in the Parliament on Thursday morning, with a vote due next Thursday. The reading took place a day after the opposition manage to outmaneuver the PSD in scheduling of (...)



President Iohannis: There is a danger of intolerant discourse being activated to undermine European solidarity President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Thursday to a meeting of the Ecumenical Prayer Group in Parliament of Romania in which he underlines the Romanians' attachment to the European Union, warning that there is a danger of intolerant speech being activating to undermine the European (...)



Accusations of plagiarism target Romania's second option for European Commissioner seat Melania-Gabriela Ciot, Romania's second option for a seat in the future European Commission, plagiarised most of a scientific article published in 2012, according to a journalist who has gained fame for revealing high level plagiarism cases. Reporter Emilia Sercan writes for website (...)



Profi Opens 26 Stores In September; Overshoots 1,100-Unit Mark Retail chain Profi, held by buyout investor Mid Europa Partners, opened 26 supermarkets and convenience stores in September 2019, in towns and cities across Romania, such as Satu Mare, Bucharest and Corabia.



Parliament: Censure motion to be read on Thursday in joint plenary meeting The Senate and the Deputies' Chamber are convening on Thursday morning in a joint meeting for the reading of the censure motion, which will be debated and voted next week, on 10 October. "The motion will be read tomorrow and [it will be] discussed and debated next Thursday, on 10 (...)

