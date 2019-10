E.ON's Delgaz Grid Gets RON19.5M EU Funding For Investments in Vaslui



Delgaz Grid, E.ON's gas and electricity distribution company in Romania, will invest over RON31 million, of which 19.5 million from EU funds, in modernizing transformer stations in Vaslui county, eastern Romania.