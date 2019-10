KeysFin: Top German Companies in Romania Dominated by Retailers



The top ten German-owned companies on the Romanian market had a total turnover of EUR12 billion in 2018 and four of these were retailers, namely Kaufland, Lidl, Selgros and Rewe, a report by KeysFin showed Wednesday. KeysFin: Top German Companies in Romania Dominated by Retailers.The top ten German-owned companies on the Romanian market had a total turnover of EUR12 billion in 2018 and four of these were retailers, namely Kaufland, Lidl, Selgros and Rewe, a report by KeysFin showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]