Antitrust Body Clears Somaco Group Takeover By LafargeHolcim



Romania's Competition Council has approved a deal whereby cement manufacturer LafargeHolcim, one of the world’s largest players in the field of building materials, acquired Somaco Grup Prefabricate S.R.L in July 2019, one of Romania’s leading precast concrete producers, from investment fund Oresa (...) Antitrust Body Clears Somaco Group Takeover By LafargeHolcim.Romania's Competition Council has approved a deal whereby cement manufacturer LafargeHolcim, one of the world’s largest players in the field of building materials, acquired Somaco Grup Prefabricate S.R.L in July 2019, one of Romania’s leading precast concrete producers, from investment fund Oresa (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]