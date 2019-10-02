 
Romaniapress.com

October 2, 2019

Censure motion - to be debated and voted on October 10
Oct 2, 2019

Censure motion - to be debated and voted on October 10.
The censure motion will be debated and voted in Parliament next Thursday, the Joint Standing Bureaus of Parliament have decided. The announcement was made by the leader of PRO Romania, Victor Ponta. He specified that the censure motion will be read in the Legislature’s plenary session this week, in Thursday’s sitting. "We have the motion read tomorrow and debated and voted on next Thursday, October 10," said Ponta, after the sitting of the Standing Bureaus. The Joint Standing Bureaus of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies convened again on Wednesday to establish the schedule of the censure motion, after Parliament’s plenary session for the reading of the censure motion was suspended following the rejection of the working program and of the agenda.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian Central Bank Holds Key Rate at 2.5% a Year Romania's central bank on Thursday kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.5% a year, in line with analysts' expectations.

How Romanian MEPs regard new proposal that EU funds be linked to rule of law compliance in European countries The Belgian candidate for the seat of European Justice Commissioner would like to apply as early as next year a mechanism to monitor the rule of law in all European countries and use the system to restrict or suspend granting of EU funds in places which don&#39;t comply with the rules. The (...)

Motion censure against Dancila Government read in Romanian Parliament, vote expected next week A censure motion tabled by the opposition Liberals against the Social Democratic (PSD) government of Viorica Dancila was read in the Parliament on Thursday morning, with a vote due next Thursday. The reading took place a day after the opposition manage to outmaneuver the PSD in scheduling of (...)

President Iohannis: There is a danger of intolerant discourse being activated to undermine European solidarity President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Thursday to a meeting of the Ecumenical Prayer Group in Parliament of Romania in which he underlines the Romanians&#39; attachment to the European Union, warning that there is a danger of intolerant speech being activating to undermine the European (...)

Accusations of plagiarism target Romania&#39;s second option for European Commissioner seat Melania-Gabriela Ciot, Romania&#39;s second option for a seat in the future European Commission, plagiarised most of a scientific article published in 2012, according to a journalist who has gained fame for revealing high level plagiarism cases. Reporter Emilia Sercan writes for website (...)

Profi Opens 26 Stores In September; Overshoots 1,100-Unit Mark Retail chain Profi, held by buyout investor Mid Europa Partners, opened 26 supermarkets and convenience stores in September 2019, in towns and cities across Romania, such as Satu Mare, Bucharest and Corabia.

Parliament: Censure motion to be read on Thursday in joint plenary meeting The Senate and the Deputies&#39; Chamber are convening on Thursday morning in a joint meeting for the reading of the censure motion, which will be debated and voted next week, on 10 October. "The motion will be read tomorrow and [it will be] discussed and debated next Thursday, on 10 (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |