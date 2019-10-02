 
Speaker Ciolacu: Mathematically, majority in Parliament lost, vote on motion not on Saturday
Speaker Ciolacu: Mathematically, majority in Parliament lost, vote on motion not on Saturday.
The chairman of the Chamber of Deputies, Social Democrat Marcel Ciolacu stated on Wednesday that "mathematically" the majority in Parliament was lost, through the fact that the day’s agenda for the session in which the reading of the censure motion was to take place was not approved. "Mathematically, the majority was lost, today’s agenda was not approved. There will be a new session of the joint standing bureaus of the two chambers, a new schedule will be done and we re-enter constitutional logic. If the group leaders and the speakers of both houses agree, meaning myself and Mr. Melescanu, it’s possible. But at the last standing bureau meeting we decided that we will have a session on Monday," said Ciolacu. Asked if the vote on the motion will still be held on Saturday, as it was established by the Parliament’s leadership, Ciolacu said no. "It’s done now, it’s no longer possible on Saturday, because constitutionally you need three days," he explained. In what regards the possibility that Viorica Dancila resign this moment, Marcel Ciolacu claimed that the removal of a government is done through censure motion. "The removal of a government is done through censure motion. There was a vote on the day’s agenda. The government will leave when the censure motion passes," the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies stated.AGERPRES(RO - author: Sorin Penes, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

