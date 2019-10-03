Parliament: Censure motion to be read on Thursday in joint plenary meeting



The Senate and the Deputies’ Chamber are convening on Thursday morning in a joint meeting for the reading of the censure motion, which will be debated and voted next week, on 10 October. "The motion will be read tomorrow and [it will be] discussed and debated next Thursday, on 10 October," Pro Romania party leader Victor Ponta announced on Wednesday after the meeting of the Joint Standing Bureaus. The motion called "In order to rebuild Romania, we must urgently dismiss the Dancila Government!" was filed on Tuesday by the Opposition. On Wednesday, a joint plenary meeting of Parliament was held, where the motion was supposed to be read, with the debate and voting initially scheduled for Saturday. However, the plenary meeting got suspended following the rejection, by vote, of the working schedule and the agenda. Under these conditions, the Joint Standing Bureaus of the Senate and the Deputies’ Chamber gathered again, for the second time on the same day, and established a timetable for the censure motion. The document gathered 237 signatures from MPs belonging to the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union (USR), the People’s Movement Party (PMP), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), the PRO Romania, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), as well as two national minorities deputies, four PSD (Social Democratic Party) MPs and an independent deputy. In order for the motion to pass, 233 votes in favour are needed. The text of the motion requests the vote of the MPs for dismissing the Government that is believed to be the most harmful in the past 30 years, with the initiators showing that, immediately after this moment, the Opposition will propose "the best governmental solution for the Romanians," estimating that the beneficial solution would be a "supple Government" with 15 ministries. The signatories argue that the solution, after the removal of the PSD Government, also means the adoption of a responsible governing programme, directed toward the development and modernisation of the country, and toward the real prosperity of each Romanian. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) Parliament: Censure motion to be read on Thursday in joint plenary meeting.The Senate and the Deputies’ Chamber are convening on Thursday morning in a joint meeting for the reading of the censure motion, which will be debated and voted next week, on 10 October. "The motion will be read tomorrow and [it will be] discussed and debated next Thursday, on 10 October," Pro Romania party leader Victor Ponta announced on Wednesday after the meeting of the Joint Standing Bureaus. The motion called "In order to rebuild Romania, we must urgently dismiss the Dancila Government!" was filed on Tuesday by the Opposition. On Wednesday, a joint plenary meeting of Parliament was held, where the motion was supposed to be read, with the debate and voting initially scheduled for Saturday. However, the plenary meeting got suspended following the rejection, by vote, of the working schedule and the agenda. Under these conditions, the Joint Standing Bureaus of the Senate and the Deputies’ Chamber gathered again, for the second time on the same day, and established a timetable for the censure motion. The document gathered 237 signatures from MPs belonging to the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union (USR), the People’s Movement Party (PMP), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), the PRO Romania, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), as well as two national minorities deputies, four PSD (Social Democratic Party) MPs and an independent deputy. In order for the motion to pass, 233 votes in favour are needed. The text of the motion requests the vote of the MPs for dismissing the Government that is believed to be the most harmful in the past 30 years, with the initiators showing that, immediately after this moment, the Opposition will propose "the best governmental solution for the Romanians," estimating that the beneficial solution would be a "supple Government" with 15 ministries. The signatories argue that the solution, after the removal of the PSD Government, also means the adoption of a responsible governing programme, directed toward the development and modernisation of the country, and toward the real prosperity of each Romanian. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Dancila backs legislative initiative for Colectiv fire victims' medical treatment coverage as long as necessary Premier Viorica Dancila announced her support for the Colectiv club fire victims' law change proposal so that they should have their medical care costs covered for as long as needed. "I received the letter of the victims of the Colectiv club tragedy and in the last days we looked (...)



Germany's DER Touristik Group Completes Acquisition Of Travel Brands Germany’s DER Touristik Group, part of German group Rewe, is expanding in Romania and announces the completion of the acquisition of travel agency chain Travel Brands, as per a press statement.



NBR Governor: NBR Governor: Romania does not rush with the of euro adoption By Edwig Ban In its somewhat encrypted style, the Governor of the National Bank of Romania today stressed that our country will not enter the EuroZone in the near future. Although the inter-institutional committee, whose chairman is the PM of the Government, gave the possible term in 2024 for (...)



Plescoi sausages, sixth EU recognised, protected Romanian product The European Commission approved the registration of the Romanian product "Plescoi sausages" in the register of the products that benefit from Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), a press release of the community executive informs. "According to the procedures to register a (...)



SME Council Unveils Romania Tech Nation Project Romania’s National Council of Romanian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, or CNIPMMR, is launching a project called Romania Tech Nation, in collaboration with Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), whose purpose is to stimulate businesses in the technology (...)



BNR governor Isarescu: Romania seriously affected by asymmetric shocks if it switched to euro now If Romania were to switch to the euro now, it would be seriously affected by asymmetric shocks, and this is why it chose the middle path in its efforts to adopt the European single currency, considering that a real convergence of 70 - 75 percent - compared to the current 61 percent - is (...)



Iohannis: Prime Minister's actions generate grave blockages/Parliament sole authority over Executive President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that the "insistence with which Prime Minister Viorica Dancila refuses to request Parliament's approval for a new Government is generating the grave blockage the Romanian state's institutions are in." Prime Minister Viorica (...)

