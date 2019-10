Profi Opens 26 Stores In September; Overshoots 1,100-Unit Mark



Retail chain Profi, held by buyout investor Mid Europa Partners, opened 26 supermarkets and convenience stores in September 2019, in towns and cities across Romania, such as Satu Mare, Bucharest and Corabia.