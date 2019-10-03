How Romanian MEPs regard new proposal that EU funds be linked to rule of law compliance in European countries



The Belgian candidate for the seat of European Justice Commissioner would like to apply as early as next year a mechanism to monitor the rule of law in all European countries and use the system to restrict or suspend granting of EU funds in places which don't comply with the rules. The issue, debated in the EP on Wednesday, echoed among Romanian MEPs: while EPP and Renew Europe members support the proposal, Romanian Socialists (or Social Democrats as they are called domestically) are opposing it.