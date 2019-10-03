 
October 3, 2019

Motion censure against Dancila Government read in Romanian Parliament, vote expected next week
A censure motion tabled by the opposition Liberals against the Social Democratic (PSD) government of Viorica Dancila was read in the Parliament on Thursday morning, with a vote due next Thursday. The reading took place a day after the opposition manage to outmaneuver the PSD in scheduling of the procedures, a move seen as proof that the government has lost support in Parliament.

