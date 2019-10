Accusations of plagiarism target Romania's second option for European Commissioner seat



Melania-Gabriela Ciot, Romania’s second option for a seat in the future European Commission, plagiarised most of a scientific article published in 2012, according to a journalist who has gained fame for revealing high level plagiarism cases. Reporter Emilia Sercan writes for website PressOne.ro that Ciot is the second signatory of the article, after Vasila Puscas, Romania’s former chief negotiator with the EU. Accusations of plagiarism target Romania's second option for European Commissioner seat.Melania-Gabriela Ciot, Romania’s second option for a seat in the future European Commission, plagiarised most of a scientific article published in 2012, according to a journalist who has gained fame for revealing high level plagiarism cases. Reporter Emilia Sercan writes for website PressOne.ro that Ciot is the second signatory of the article, after Vasila Puscas, Romania’s former chief negotiator with the EU. [Read the article in HotNews]