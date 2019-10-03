Romanian Central Bank Holds Key Rate at 2.5% a Year
Oct 3, 2019
Romania's central bank on Thursday kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.5% a year, in line with analysts' expectations.
Plescoi sausages, sixth EU recognised, protected Romanian productThe European Commission approved the registration of the Romanian product "Plescoi sausages" in the register of the products that benefit from Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), a press release of the community executive informs.
"According to the procedures to register a (...)
SME Council Unveils Romania Tech Nation ProjectRomania’s National Council of Romanian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, or CNIPMMR, is launching a project called Romania Tech Nation, in collaboration with Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), whose purpose is to stimulate businesses in the technology (...)