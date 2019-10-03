Speaker Ciolacu: We need to develope a culture of security to respond, first of all, to unconventional aggressions - cyber media
Oct 3, 2019
Speaker Ciolacu: We need to develope a culture of security to respond, first of all, to unconventional aggressions - cyber media.
Security is a current priority of the institutions, local communities and citizens and we need to develop a culture of security in order to respond, first of all, to such unconventional aggressions as cyber media, but also to the economic ones, Speaker of the Deputies’ Chamber Marcel Ciolacu stated on Thursday.
"We have a major deficit in terms of security culture in Romania. As a political representative, I believe that we need to develop a culture of security in order to be able to respond in an effective manner to new challenges - and I think, first of all, of such unconventional aggressions as cyber media, but also of the economic ones, which, eventually, affect the security of the countries. We have to develop together programmes that focus on developing a culture of security at the citizens’ level, but also at the level of the political decision-making factors. It is important to do it because, currently, security is not only a priority for the institutions, but also for local communities and the citizens," Ciolacu stated at the International Conference "Defence, Security and Information for the European Union."
Ciolacu mentioned that the improvement of security legislation is needed.
"I believe that the national parliaments have the obligation to improve the existing legislation in the security and defence area, to identify and fill the legislative and organisational gaps, but also to get in line with the communities standards the countries they represent are part of. More than ever, we have to prove maturity, act intelligent in terms of strategy, and coordinate our policies with the other transnational democracies in order to strengthen the strategic western defence arc," Ciolacu added.
The sensible geo-political context imposes "a solid and coordinated action at the EU and NATO level" in order to find the solutions to overcome crisis and uncertainties hovering at multiple levels, Speaker of the Deputies’ Chamber Ciolacu also stated.
He brought to mind that at the east border of the EU, over the past years, "countless breaches of international law" were recorded, as well as hybrid threats and the expansion of frozen conflicts.
"We all have to watch closely these new realities and establish the most adequate ways for Romania’s action. We have a chance to be a factor of stability in this tense region of Europe and I want to capitalise on this advantage in order to increase our visibility and relevance by imposing our country as a credible security supplier and a pole for strengthening the mechanisms, values and principles of democracy and the rule of law at the level of all the countries in the region. All these are important objectives which we can achieve only through an efficient cooperation both at national and international level, through the alliances we are part of. Only in this way, we can carry forward a unitary, correct and complete, but most of all, efficient message," Marcel Ciolacu also said.
The meeting organised by Eurodefense Romania, the Chamber of Deputies - the Defence Committee, ICI Bucharest, ECEB, the Cyber diplomacy Center, the Inter-institutional Cooperation Center, IHEDN Paris Graduates’ Association and the National Defence College Foundation. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia)
[Read the article in Agerpres]